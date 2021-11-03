Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrian Hernandez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lake George, NY
Related tags
table
picnic table
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
furniture
bench
Grass Backgrounds
grove
Food Images & Pictures
meal
dining table
chair
park
lawn
Free pictures
Related collections
Faces
133 photos
· Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Health & Fitness
113 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
wellness
Travel
291 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture