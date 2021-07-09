Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marco de Winter
@marcodewinter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
lupin
Flower Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
lavender
Public domain images
Related collections
LEAF MOTIF
584 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Architecture
159 photos
· Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers