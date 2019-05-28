Go to Xtra, Inc.'s profile
@xtraincglobal
Download free
brown pagoda buildin
brown pagoda buildin
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kanda Shrine, Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Kanda Shrine (神田明神 Kanda-myōjin, officially 神田神社 Kanda-jinja), is a Shinto shrine located in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. The shrine dates back 1,270 years, but the current structure was rebuilt several times due to fire and earthquakes. It is situated in one of the most expensive estate areas in Tokyo. Kanda Shrine was an important shrine to both the warrior class and citizens of Japan, especially during the Edo period, when shōgun Tokugawa Ieyasu paid his respects at Kanda Shrine. Due in part to the proximity of the Kanda Shrine to Akihabara, the shrine has become a mecca for the technophiles who frequent Akihabara.

Related collections

Magic_Mirror_vertical
787 photos · Curated by Nguyen The Hung
japan
kyoto
architecture
Japanese Temples & Shrines
13 photos · Curated by Xtra, Inc.
shrine
temple
kanda-jinja
Tokyo, Japan
6 photos · Curated by Xtra, Inc.
tokyo
japan
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking