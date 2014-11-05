Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeff Sheldon
@ugmonk
Download free
Published on
November 5, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Sprit of God
13 photos
· Curated by Sheila Moppin
God Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Jesuit Page Photos
37 photos
· Curated by Kristyne Fetsic
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
human
Wanderlust Instagram Stories Strip
26 photos
· Curated by Studio Mindu
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Related tags
church
architecture
building
worship
steeple
spire
tower
Landscape Images & Pictures
beacon
Nature Images
rural
grassland
field
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
hillside
iceland
countryside
plateau
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free stock photos