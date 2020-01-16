Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Albert Stephens
@alstephens
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bride and Groom in the woods.
Related collections
BD Couples
145 photos
· Curated by Karen Hopkins
couple
Wedding Backgrounds
human
outdoor wedding
29 photos
· Curated by Teri Burvill
outdoor wedding
Wedding Backgrounds
human
African
103 photos
· Curated by New Europa
african
human
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
female
vegetation
plant
fashion
robe
gown
Women Images & Pictures
Wedding Backgrounds
dress
Tree Images & Pictures
bride
wedding gown
suit
overcoat
coat
Flower Images
Public domain images