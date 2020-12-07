Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Feri & Tasos
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Parnitha, Griechenland
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wind park of Parnitha mountains.
Related tags
parnitha
griechenland
HD Grey Wallpapers
renewable energy
wind energy
wind park
greece renewables
sustainability
hills
wind turbines
renewables
parnitha mountains
green energy
esg
environmental
environmental responsibility
circular economy
forest fire
Mountain Images & Pictures
horizon
Free pictures
Related collections
Sustainability
2 photos
· Curated by jake coleman
sustainability
wind turbine
human
ESG
149 photos
· Curated by David Zhao
esg
turbine
engine
ESG
1 photo
· Curated by Good stock Pics
esg