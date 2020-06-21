Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Douglas Bagg
@nzdoug16
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Waihi, New Zealand
Published
on
June 21, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
waihi
new zealand
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Nature Images
shoreline
HD Grey Wallpapers
path
sand
Beach Images & Pictures
coast
HD Wood Wallpapers
walkway
human
People Images & Pictures
boardwalk
bridge
building
Free pictures
Related collections
Paths
90 photos · Curated by David McGrane
path
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Path
31 photos · Curated by Margarita Steinberg
path
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
Come Run with Us
12 photos · Curated by Greg Albrecht
path
road
outdoor