Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Grace Brauteseth
@original_glb
Download free
Share
Info
Langebaan, South Africa
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Purple Felecia during Flower Season
Related collections
Create
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
create
craft
HD Art Wallpapers
Winter
38 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Minimal
434 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
plant
HQ Background Images
Related tags
plant
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
langebaan
south africa
daisy
daisies
aster
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
honey bee
petal
Public domain images