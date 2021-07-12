Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Asal Mshk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jewellery
HD Gold Wallpapers
photoshoot
industrial
People Images & Pictures
human
necklace
accessories
jewelry
accessory
pendant
Free images
Related collections
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
The Bench Collection
10 photos
· Curated by Bench Accounting
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Beyond the Map
60 photos
· Curated by Cody Bliss
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images