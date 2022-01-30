Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilanit Ohana
@ilaohana
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Old City, Jerusalem
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
old city
jerusalem
Mountain Images & Pictures
view
bluesky
jerusalem israel
HD Sky Wallpapers
urban
building
panoramic
Nature Images
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
town
housing
slum
countryside
rubble
Free pictures
Related collections
Analytics
48 photos · Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
Website Backgrounds
business
MAKE A SPLASH
467 photos · Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea
Feathered & Furred
322 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife