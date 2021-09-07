Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Oscar Mucyo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Coventry, UK
Published
on
September 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The changing face of Coventry's main High Street
Related tags
coventry
uk
building
office building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
spire
steeple
architecture
tower
bridge
road
high rise
metropolis
tarmac
asphalt
downtown
apartment building
Free stock photos
Related collections
iPhone wallpapers
19 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD iPhone Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers
Eye Candy
33 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
candy
HQ Background Images
colorful
Wanderer
118 photos
· Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures