Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michaela Murphy
@micmurph12
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Charleston, SC, USA
Published
on
December 18, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
charleston
sc
usa
Butterfly Images
insect
plant
fern
moth
frond
periwinkle
wings
garden
Nature Images
stem
dot
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
reptile
lizard
Free images
Related collections
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos · Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Looking
66 photos · Curated by Jim Gaines
looking
man
People Images & Pictures
Points and Triangles
211 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture