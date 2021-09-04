Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
莊淑雯
@reika1125
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
EZ Controller
Free to use under the Unsplash License
台灣 石壁風景區 五元兩角 竹
Related tags
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
bamboo
outdoors
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Nature Images
trail
path
Public domain images
Related collections
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
93 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
soul scenes
159 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures