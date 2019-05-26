Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charley Litchfield
@chareylitchfield
Download free
Botanical Garden, Lund, Sweden
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Collection #129: Ann Handley
7 photos
· Curated by Ann Handley
bilberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
Expressive Expanses
338 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
Related tags
plant
botanical garden
lund
sweden
agavaceae
garden
skåne
botanical
palm
Summer Images & Pictures
plants
HD Green Wallpapers
lush
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
PNG images