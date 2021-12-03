Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luna Hu
@hyue
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 40D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
cookie
purse
accessories
handbag
accessory
bag
plant
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
chocolate
produce
Fruits Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Humanity
123 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
Textures
70 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma