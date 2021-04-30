Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
Lungotevere Castello, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on
April 30, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
lungotevere castello
metropolitan city of rome
st peter's
st peter basilica
tourist
holy see
church
catholic church
sightseeing
lockdown
italian
Tourism Pictures
Travel Images
christianity
via della conciliazione
bucket list
vatican
catholic
Backgrounds
Related collections
My first collection
332 photos
· Curated by josh hu
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Roma-Amor by a Roman
258 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
roman
Italy Pictures & Images
rome
Wallpaper
234 photos
· Curated by Maria Petrucci
HD Wallpapers
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle