Go to Viola Kovács's profile
@violatakesphotos
Download free
gold and white uplight chandelier
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Budapest, Fővárosi Szabó Ervin Könyvtár, Szabó Ervin tér, Magyarország
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Reading room at Szabó Ervin Central Library, Budapest

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

budapest
fővárosi szabó ervin könyvtár
szabó ervin tér
magyarország
palace
chandelier
library
library interior
ballroom
archicture
baroque architecture
chandeliers
old architecture
mansion
housing
House Images
building
lamp
architecture
room
Free pictures

Related collections

old eng
92 photos · Curated by a m
Flower Images
plant
Rose Images
Thorns and Roses
75 photos · Curated by Mac Pato
building
architecture
castle
interior
143 photos · Curated by Wrong Disco
interior
indoor
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking