Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aidan Bartos
@bartos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vegetation
Butterfly Images
vibrant
leaves
greenery
colorful
HD Wallpapers
plants
HQ Background Images
Flower Images
petal
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
asteraceae
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
anther
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #98: Dustin Senos
10 photos
· Curated by Dustin Senos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Travel
529 photos
· Curated by L P
Travel Images
HD City Wallpapers
building