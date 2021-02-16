Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Richard Surman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A lone cow looking for food
Related tags
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
calf
HD Snow Wallpapers
winter forest
winter wonderland
Brown Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
bull
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Roads we walk
112 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
Patterns and Textures
426 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Christmas
228 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers