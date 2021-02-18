Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paolo D'Andrea
@pawelmc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 18, 2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Detail of a drop of water on a leaf, Bologna, Italy
Related tags
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
italy nature
Italy Pictures & Images
Nature Images
macro nature
ecosystem
macro plant
water drop
ecologic
bologna
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unexpected
140 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
unexpected
Animals Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Skate 🛹
42 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
skate
Sports Images
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
262 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures