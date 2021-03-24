Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Feisan VM
@feisanvm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
dome
HD Blue Wallpapers
tower
spire
steeple
temple
monastery
housing
worship
shrine
cathedral
church
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos
· Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
people
1,059 photos
· Curated by vision webagency
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Earth is awesome
112 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock