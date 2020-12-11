Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ramith Bhasuka
@bhasu97
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Loolkadura Tea Estate, Sri Lanka
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
loolkadura tea estate
sri lanka
reptile
gecko
lizard
Animals Images & Pictures
green lizard
iguana
srilanka
Backgrounds
Related collections
PICTURE IN PICTURE
253 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
electronic
Europe
37 photos
· Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution