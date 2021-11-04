Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maria Lupan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bottles with yellow and purple spilled out nail polish.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
smudges
stain
nail polish
varnish
toxic
cosmetics
beauty products
glamour
fashion
mockup
color palette
beauty salon
color theory
complementary colors
spilled
contrast
poured
flow
paint
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Girls
117 photos · Curated by Anastasia Intishar
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Buildings
75 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
lines
54 photos · Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images