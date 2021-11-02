Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Samantha Fields
@atlsamantha2020
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Marseille, France
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
marseille
france
plant
cream
creme
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Fruits Images & Pictures
Cake Images
Cupcake Images & Pictures
citrus fruit
sweets
confectionery
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa
Collection #182: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Roads
100 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road