The floor of the Rift Valley west of Kenya, runs north-south and is part of the Gregory Rift, the eastern branch of East African Rift which borders Tanzania. The topography is varied. It contains active volcanoes, lakes arid land, a mountain and Hell's Gate National Park. Although it was once an arid grassland (back in 12,000 BP) it now has lowland trees and shallow-water aquatic plants. The shade is a welcome sight in this area of the world.