Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Great Langdale, Ambleside, UK
Published on
April 30, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
ambleside
uk
great langdale
lake district uk
lake district national park
windermere
jonny gios
gios
photography
lake district
blea tarn
langdales
cumbria
Nature Images
outdoors
weather
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
fog
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Wedding Inspiration 💍
183 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
bride
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
Collection #34: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
hand