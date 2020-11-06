Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Holifield
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 6, 2020
NIKON D600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fall Wedding cake with red and white flowers.
Related tags
Cake Images
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
wedding cake
confectionery
sweets
cream
creme
icing
plant
apparel
clothing
blossom
Flower Images
glass
dish
meal
alcohol
Wine Glass Pictures
wine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Weddings
474 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Yanni Marie Events
106 photos
· Curated by Angelica Bello
Events Images
Flower Images
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding in forest
82 photos
· Curated by ami sugi
Wedding Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images