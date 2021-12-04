Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cosiela Borta
@cosiela
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pot of dry petals
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
flower pot
goldfoil
beautiful flower
candles burning
petals
candles
decoration
meditation
dry flower
cup
coffee cup
drink
beverage
pottery
plant
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
creme
cream
Public domain images
Related collections
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
296 photos · Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
AWASH IN COLOR
572 photos · Curated by Susan H.
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Interiors
381 photos · Curated by Laurel Harrison
Light Backgrounds
interior
indoor