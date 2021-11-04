Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 2 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, second chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
text
page
Paper Backgrounds
accessory
jewelry
accessories
Free images

Related collections

Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
Nordic
38 photos · Curated by Adrian Diaconescu
nordic
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Happy Feet
117 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking