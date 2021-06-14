Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
jabez Samuel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karnataka, India
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An Indian farmer taking a smoke break from his daily work.
Related tags
karnataka
india
man
potrait
kinda
ears
village
calm
intimidating
scar
Eye Images
HD Nice Wallpapers
smoking
dramatic
farmer
break
viallager
farm
peace
hands
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #114: InVision
8 photos
· Curated by InVision
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
berry
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
250 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant
Wedding
1,211 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage