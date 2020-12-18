Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nicole Corbin
@niccorbin13
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Christmas holiday ornaments with lights and stockings
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
twinkle lights
Christmas Backgrounds
christmas lights
ornaments
garland
christmas stocking
Red Backgrounds
Green Backgrounds
Holiday Backgrounds
bokeh background
ornament
sphere
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Christmas Tree Images
accessory
sunglasses
accessories
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Minimal
590 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Simplicity
24 photos · Curated by Rosan Harmens
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Expressive Expanses
332 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures