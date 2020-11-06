The sun is out and the sky mostly clear. It's quiet - one of the hidden pleasures of Sunday mornings. Sure it's great to sleep in and have breakfast in bed...but it is also the best time to go exploring. I stopped along the bridge and looked out. What would it be like to live along the river? How do they spend their Sundays? Maybe they're making coffee, grilling toast. They'll come out in a few, put their cup down on their tiny blue bistro table and open the morning paper. They'll sip their coffee slowly and look up from time to time to appreciate the view...maybe they'll wave hello.