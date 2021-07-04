Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sebbi Strauch
@sebbistrauch
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lemon balm leafs
Related tags
lemon balm
lemon leaf
lemons
plant
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
planter
herbs
mint
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
camera
59 photos
· Curated by Ana Tarouca
camera
electronic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
FOOD PORN
196 photos
· Curated by Nuria Zapata
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant