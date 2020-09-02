Go to Stefano Segato's profile
@stefanosegato
Download free
brown concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Padova, PD, Italia
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Hometown
7 photos · Curated by Pietro Rampazzo
hometown
padova
architecture
Micron: Padova
69 photos · Curated by Josef Lang
padova
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
PADUA
22 photos · Curated by Stefano Segato
padua
padova
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking