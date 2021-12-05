Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Serena Naclerio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wien, Austria
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wien
austria
People Images & Pictures
human
theme park
amusement park
carousel
Free stock photos
Related collections
Food
215 photos · Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
sweet
Collection #41: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
People Images & Pictures
building
morning
All You Need Is Love (Couples)
1,506 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures