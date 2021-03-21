Unsplash Home
Sonika Agarwal
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published on
March 21, 2021
An idol of Goddess Kali at a workshop in Mumbai during Navratri.
temple
shrine
building
worship
mumbai
india
hindu god
kali
hindi
navratri
goddess kali
maharashtra
vinayaka chaturthi
khairatabad
ganesha chaturthi
indian culture
vinayaka
ganpati
vinayaka chavithi
lord ganesha
