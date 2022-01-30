Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gustavo Scafeli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dome
architecture
building
mosque
roof
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
spire
steeple
tower
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Forgotten Places
63 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog
Home
88 photos · Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink