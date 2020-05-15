Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ben Sp
@spoelhofmedia
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Manyara National Park, Tanzania
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake manyara national park
tanzania
Monkey Images
baboon
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Baby Images & Photos
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nordic Countries
60 photos
· Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos
· Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers