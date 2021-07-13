Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Clarke
@clarbner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lake Pukaki, New Zealand
Related tags
Nature Images
new zealand
HD Water Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake pukaki
lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
reservoir
weather
lake
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
cumulus
land
azure sky
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Experimental
101 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
violet
91 photos
· Curated by Anna
violet
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos
· Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images