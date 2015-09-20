Go to Ales Krivec's profile
Available for hire
Download free
closeup photo of dried leaf
closeup photo of dried leaf
Brežice, SloveniaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Beautiful Blur
4,582 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor
plant
Nature
108 photos · Curated by Avenity's Photos
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Leaves
4 photos · Curated by Randy Kitchens
leafe
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Autumn Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking