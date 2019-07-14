Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Artem Sapegin
@sapegin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Unioninkatu 41, 00170 Helsinki, Finland, Helsinki
Published
on
July 14, 2019
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
unioninkatu 41
00170 helsinki
finland
helsinki
strap
human
People Images & Pictures
leash
Dog Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
shoe
apparel
footwear
clothing
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
75 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Desktop Wallpapers
30 photos · Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Switzerland
62 photos · Curated by Marc Wieland
switzerland
alp
Cloud Pictures & Images