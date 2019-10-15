Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gaurav Dhwaj Khadka
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Liglig Kot लिगलिग कोट, Thatipokhari-Aanppipal Road, Palungtar, Nepal
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Putali BK
Related tags
nepal
liglig kot लिगलिग कोट
thatipokhari-aanppipal road
palungtar
HD Grey Wallpapers
gaurav dhwaj khadka
gaurav
dhwaj
khadka
ligligkot
gorkha
Women Images & Pictures
female
lady
People Images & Pictures
face
human
head
photo
photography
Backgrounds
Related collections
Tim's 25K
1,269 photos
· Curated by Trese Black
face
human
portrait
people
26 photos
· Curated by TONI-D Ressaire
People Images & Pictures
human
face
Faces in Black & White
108 photos
· Curated by Jamie Kalvestran
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
face