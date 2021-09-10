Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alain Bonnardeaux
@bonnarda
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Edith Lake, Alberta, Canada
Published
on
September 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
edith lake
alberta
canada
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
fir
abies
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
vegetation
mountain range
Landscape Images & Pictures
land
HD Scenery Wallpapers
conifer
pine
Public domain images
Related collections
Home
48 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
home
indoor
interior
Pugs
46 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Pug Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection