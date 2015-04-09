Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Milada Vigerova
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
April 9, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Animals and Beasts of Burden
1,055 photos
· Curated by m j
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Ducks
56 photos
· Curated by Kaliopi Nikitas
duck
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds
54 photos
· Curated by Andrea Liang
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
duck
waterfowl
mallard
beak
HD Teal Wallpapers
anseriformes
Free pictures