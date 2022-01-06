Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Possessed Photography
@possessedphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
lighting
tabletop
table
indoors
corridor
room
lobby
reception
clinic
floor
glass
Backgrounds
Related collections
Clean
201 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
clean
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Colors of India
58 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Color Wallpapers
india
People Images & Pictures
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos · Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers