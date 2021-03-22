Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dave Hoefler
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Pleasant Springs, WI, USA
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ice and Leaf
Related tags
pleasant springs
wi
usa
Leaf Backgrounds
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
Brown Backgrounds
cold
HD Wallpapers
wisconsin
midwest
horizontal
HQ Background Images
no people
outside
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
rock
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #3: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers