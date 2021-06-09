Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
El Capitolio, Havana, Cuba
Related tags
architecture
building
sculpture
cuba
HD City Wallpapers
urban
HD Tropical Wallpapers
capitol
capitolio
capital
statue
carving
ornaments
havana
old
history
historic
America Images & Photos
island
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Wedding
1,213 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage
Collection #32: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
Books
612 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images