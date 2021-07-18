Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tuyen Vo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-E3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
confectionery
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
bowl
Related collections
Ice cream
115 photos · Curated by Irene Liebana
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
cream
Blossoms Bloom
241 photos · Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
bee
31 photos · Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant