Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chirag Purohit
@chirag_purohit
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published
7d
ago
vivo, 2018
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
udaipur
rajasthan
india
land scape
bluesky
Sky Backgrounds
reflection
lake
lakeside
Landscape Images & Pictures
lakeview
reflections
blue aesthetic
cityscape
building
HD Water Wallpapers
urban
outdoors
HD City Wallpapers
town
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Oh Baby!
31 photos · Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Abstract Architecture
174 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building