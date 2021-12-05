Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
soil
sand
Desert Images
dune
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Clean
201 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
clean
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Bridges
61 photos · Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
The View from In Here
444 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
view
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers